Springfield Public Schools responds to Governor Parson closing schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) released a statement on what they plan to do now that schools will close for the rest of the academic year.

On April 9, Governor Mike Parson announced the news of closing about public and charter schools in Missouri. To see the whole press conference, click here.

SPS says they want students and families to know they will continue to be there for them in a few different ways.

Breakfast and lunch will be served through a carline each weekday at all of their schools.
Childcare and healthcare will continue to be provided for healthcare workers and emergency responders.
There will be a delivery of 2,000 hotspots by early next week to ensure all students can continue learning remotely.

The school goes on to say teachers and principals will be available for students to reach out to with questions or concerns.

