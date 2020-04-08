Springfield police issue stay-at-home order violations to motorcyclists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group of motorcyclists in Springfield received nine tickets in total on April 8.

The Springfield Police say a caller let them know these people on motorcycles were driving erratically and possibly drinking.

When the police arrived at East Battlefield near a Kum & Go, one motorcycle fled leaving seven people there.

The police issued stay-at-home order violations and two of them also received citations for not having a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license.

Springfield police chief, Paul Williams, made a tweet about the incident: