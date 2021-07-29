Springfield organizations team up to host vaccine clinics for students

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Cardinals, The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and Springfield Public Schools are joining together to hold vaccine clinics for students ages 12 and older ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

The vaccine clinics will be held on August 3rd and August 5th.

Each student who gets vaccinated during the clinics will receive two free tickets to that night’s game.

All students must have a parent or guardian with them to receive the vaccine.

The check-in for the vaccination events will be at the main plaza right outside gate three at Hammons Field.