Springfield Mayor says non-essential businesses can do online orders, extends stay-at-home order to May 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard, announced Tuesday a part of a plan that will start reopening the economy.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said they will be allowing non-essential businesses in Springfield to take online orders and do business by shipping or curbside pickup. This is effective immediately. Before this, only businesses that were considered essential could do this.

Some of these businesses include auto detailers, pet groomers and hair and nail salons are allowed to fulfill orders by shipping, delivery or curbside pickup. Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, said this means products only.

“So what this order does is allow any retail business whether they were essential or non-essential to take orders online or by phone or any other method other than in person, and then provide those through delivery or curbside or shipping,” Mary Smith, Director of Planning of Development of Springfield, said. “So, examples of that would be florists, clothing stores, vape shops, cigarette shops and different stores like that will now be able to take those orders and provide them as I said curbside or through delivery.”

The stay-at-home order is still in effect and has been extended to match the state’s stay-at-home order to May 4.

Even with some restrictions being lifted in Greene County, Greene County Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon, said that they will be lifting restrictions in phases.

They’re will be another briefing Wednesday, April 21, to discuss more about reopening.

You can watch the full live stream below: