Springfield looks for ways to combat regional rise in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council expressed concern over a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases extending outside the city limits.

While Springfield is under a masking mandate, a majority of areas around Springfield are not and several COVID-19 patients are being brought to Springfield for care.

“For too long we’ve been responding to this crisis as individual counties, individual communities,” said Clay Goddard, health director of Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “But we don’t realistically operate as individual counties.”

Goddard says he is pushing a combined approach when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“A statewide patchwork approach isn’t a blanket of protection across our state, it’s a net full of holes,” said Goddard.

According to Goddard, Missouri ranks #4 when it comes to the highest daily COVID-19 growth rates in America. The ranking of cases has some City Council members considering a resolution, pushing the Missouri governor to issue a statewide masking requirement.

“This is something that really has to be from the state level because cities, especially cities like the city of Springfield, which is going to be the hub for medical services, can never do enough to do everything we can to limit the spread,” said Councilman Hosmer.

There are 51 COVID-19 patients being treated at Cox and Mercy in Springfield, but Greene County residents only make up a small portion of the number of cases.

“While 13 of those admitted were residents of Greene County, as I’ve said before, COVID-19 does not recognize geographic boundaries. It doesn’t care about the squares on the map,” said Goddard.

As of July 21, Greene County is seeing a rise in cases from travel and people exposed by two or more people. Goddard believes the rise in cases is a aftermath of vacations and large gatherings during the fourth of July weekend.