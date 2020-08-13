Springfield leaders discussed COVID-19 and virus prevention as college students return

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department discussed COVID-19 and virus prevention as college students return to the area in a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard said the recent increases are coming from institutional settings but they’re also seeing them from big group gatherings.

In the last two days the Health Department said we’ve seen the highest addition of cases with 95 on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, followed by 82 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Goddard said 42 of those cases are from institutions including the jail.

The Health Director said that this doesn’t prove that the mask mandate doesn’t work and “would hate to see the number’s without the mask mandate.”

Goddard said we shouldn’t let our guard down when we go to these gatherings and says masking is not a silver bullet.

He also mentioned college students returning to Springfield and said he welcome’s them back and hopes they will be vigilant in watching what they do.

Goddard said though that in the last three weeks 20 to 29-year-olds have been the largest group that has contracted COVID-19.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure also extended the civil emergency that will extend current rulings until Sept. 13.

After Mayor McClure spoke a video was shown of Tom Gannon, a Christian County resident who is the husband of the only COVID-19 death in the county. In the video, Gannon talked about his wife, their kids and what plans they had for the future.

To watch the full video and live-stream you can click on the video below:

This is a developing story.