Springfield leaders discuss and answer questions about new masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not even twelve hours after the Springfield City Council’s passing of a mandatory masking ordinance, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department continued discussions regarding the ordinance during a press conference held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard started the live stream by thanking the City of Springfield for passing the masking ordinance. Though he also said the ordinance’s passing should not be considered a full solution to the area’s COVID-19 problems.

“Masking is not a silver bullet,” Goddard said.

On Tuesday, 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department. Goddard says that’s 181 cases added in a seven day period. He also said, as of July 14, 595 people are being monitored in quarantine.

He also mentioned that 21% of COVID-19 cases are related to community spread and 16% can be traced back to large gatherings.

Mercy CEO, Brent Hubbard, said Mercy currently treating 18 COVID-19 cases. CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards said Cox is treating 22.

Goddard said for this ordinance to work the Health Department needs compliance. The Springfield Police Department will have a complaint hotline and the Health Department and SPD will look into those complaints.

It was also announced at Tuesday’s press conference, the United Way of the Ozarks and Have Faith Initiative are working on a drive to provide masks. United Way is also working with FEMA to provide masks for the homeless.

