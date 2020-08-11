Springfield Labor Day parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After some long discussions, organizers have decided to pull the plug on Springfield’s 2020 Labor Day Parade, which was originally scheduled to happen on Sept. 7.

According to Parade Chairman Tony Parrish, the parade committee was originally going to allow the event, while requiring masks and social distancing. The committee even considered moving the parade to the weekend before Labor Day, but concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 became too great.

Two events following the parade, a car show and picnic at Fassnight park, have also been canceled. Parrish says the cancelation is a “shame”, noting the lack of events means a lack of income for local charities and veterans groups.

There was expected to be a large crowd at the previously-mentioned car show. Parrish says there was even word of groups coming from out of state to enjoy the event.