Springfield sets date for next phase of COVID recovery plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council has passed the bill to move the city from the red phase into the yellow phase on April 16 in the Road to Recovery Plan for COVID-19.

In Springfield, there will be no occupancy limitations, social distancing will be a suggestion and masking will remain required. read more details about the yellow phase in the photo below:

Katie Towns, acting health director of Springfield-Greene County Health Department, gave stactistics on COVID-19 vaccinations in Greene County.

Acting Health Director Katie Towns providing a COVID-19 update: 19.25% of population is fully vaccinated; the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 18.3 and hospitalizations are currently 25. — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) April 5, 2021

“Although we’ve made progress on many fronts, the number of people getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has been slower than we anticipated,” Towns said

According to the Road to Recovery plan, the yellow phase was not supposed to happen until 25% of Greene County was vaccinated, fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported per day and less than 50 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Towns said there is a Mega Vaccination event where people can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Businesses such as yoga studios will be able to allow customers into their facilities at maximum capacity if they choose to do so.