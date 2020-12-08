Springfield hospitals prepare to house COVID-19 vaccine, prioritize first recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is expecting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna while Mercy Hospital will house the vaccine from Pfizer.

CoxHealth said there will not be enough for every employee, so it plans to prioritize who gets to take the vaccine first.

The health system’s president, Steve Edwards, said the vaccine is not required for their employees. There is a poll each CoxHealth employee will take so officials can see how many are willing to take the vaccine.

Edwards said priority will be given to patient-facing staff first.

“I will sleep far better at night knowing our frontline staff are vaccinated because I can’t control our community, and their behavior puts our staff at risk, and so the extent that we protect our staff, that’s my first priority,” said Edwards. “I will sleep better when we get a good amount of our staff vaccinated.”

Along with the news of the vaccine, CoxHealth is planning to expand its rapid COVID-19 testing and at-home care at select locations.