Springfield healthcare system offering 15 minute COVID-19 tests

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Patients tested for COVID-19 will get results back in 15 minutes at all Mercy Urgent Care locations in Springfield.

Jeani Buckley, a nurse practitioner at Mercy Urgent Care, says you have to get your nose swabbed for the test and what’s collected goes into a machine.

“It’s fabulous to be able to give you results now,” said Buckley. “People can quarantine quicker. We can be more aware. Do we need to worry about grandma who I let babysit the kids on the weekend? Being able to give them information fast will help the spread in the long run.”

CoxHealth has access to a different rapid COVID-19 test called Cepheid. This test is only given to symptomatic patients admitted to the hospital and takes 45 minutes to an hour to get results.

Ashley Casad, vice president of clinical services at CoxHealth, says they are working on getting faster tests in their urgent care facilities.

“We have also ordered tests to be able to do more rapid testing that we would be able to roll out to our urgent care clinics,” said Casad. “Those are also being allocated by the manufacturers. And so we have ordered those and are just waiting for them to come in. So we know within the next several weeks we will be offering rapid testing at urgent care clinics.”

Buckley said her Mercy clinic on Republic Road gives about 30 to 40 COVID-19 tests a day.

To get tested at one of Mercy’s urgent care facilities, Buckley says you either need to go online to save your spot to see a provider and get a test or schedule a virtual visit.