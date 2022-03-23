SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A more infectious version of Omicron known as BA.2 is making its way across the U.S.

CDC estimates BA.2 is about 35% of U.S. cases as of March 19. The numbers top 50% in both New England and a region that includes New York and New Jersey, the CDC sequencing estimates show.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients is nearing the lowest level following a surge since the pandemic began. The CDC has folded hospitalization data into its recently recalibrated risk-assessment tool, which currently puts nearly all of the U.S. below levels that would lead to recommendations for masks in indoor, public settings.

“It’s coming at a time where we are feeling very safe,” said President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards.

Edwards suspects there will be another level of people who will get coronavirus because people are letting their guard down. The new subvariant is shown to be 30% to 50% more infectious than Omicron.

“That puts it nearly at the range of measles,” said Edwards.

Edwards says the hospital is preparing for another wave of cases that he suspects could happen in late Spring.

“This has become so incredibly infectious that the safety precautions people have taken in the past just won’t be effective,” said Edwards. “I was in the elevator the other day and a guy didn’t have his mask on. And I thought to myself he must think he’s safe. And my message to someone like that: a hundred people have already been in that elevator today. So, it’s aerosolized and it’s floating in there.”

As far as what the outcome of this new wave could bring, Edwards said this:

“My gut tells me that this next round of Omicron will infect people who think they are safe. And it will provide broader immunity because there will be more people infected and it will likely probably move us into an endemic phase.”

Edwards says it’s even hard for scientists to comprehend that this disease could become more infectious but says it is possible. However, Edwards does see COVID-19 becoming more seasonal like the flu.