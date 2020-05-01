Springfield-Greene County Park Board to reopen facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is making plans to reopen facilities on May 4.

The updated city and county orders going into effect May 4 through May 31 allow non-essential businesses to reopen with limited capacity and with physical distancing guidelines in place.

“We are eager to get our facilities back up and running for our community,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “But it’s not as easy as flipping a light switch and everything goes back to the way it was before. Our paramount goal still remains the health and safety of both our patrons and staff, and we must maintain appropriate physical distancing throughout the park system.

“We continue to align all our operations and safety protocols with the Health Department and we are working to follow their guidelines, along with the Mayor’s Order, at all times.”

Here is a list of the facilities that will be reopening:

Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling Family Centers

Indoor Aquatics Centers

Cooper Tennis Center

Summer Day Camp

Jordan Valley Ice Park

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

Springfield Skate Park

Lake Springfield Boathouse

Valley Water Mill Equestrian Center

For more information on their updated schedules and times and facilities under evaluation click here.