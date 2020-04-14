Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. discussing how to get the economy “moving again”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department talked about relaxing testing restrictions and discussed how best to start opening businesses in the future.

Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, said they’ve relaxed testing restrictions by allowing people to be tested if you have one symptom. Goddard did say you will still need to be referred by a doctor.

Goddard also said he is meeting with community leaders to discuss the recovery phase and response.

“It is also very important to get our local economy moving again,” Goddard said. “These and many other considerations will be how we map the path forward. While I don’t have specific metrics or plans to announce today (April 14). We will be absolutely sharing more in the near future as this plan comes together.”

Cora Scott, Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said this will not be “an automatic flip the switch everything is back open.”

Goddard also mentioned the total number of cases is at 80 and said he believed around 2,400 test has been conducted in Greene County.