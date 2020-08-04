Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Springfield-Greene County Health Department updates COVID dashboard

Coronavirus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department updated its dashboard and will now display more information on COVID hospitalizations, exposures and testing.

That was one item of note at the Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Springfield City Council Luncheon

Health Director Clay Goddard also said there is evidence that masking is working, but we should not have a false sense of security. Goddard said we should still avoid large gatherings, physical distance when possible and stay home when sick.

