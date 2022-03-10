SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Taken a covid test at home that came out positive with no idea how to report it? Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a new form aiming to make the process easier.

A new tab has been added to the website COVIDTesting417.com allowing users to report their results via an online form.

Previously, home testing could only be reported over the phone by calling the department’s covid hotline.

Data collected on the form includes the patient’s test kit brand, the date the test was performed, the age of the person tested, who collected the sample, the patient’s symptom status, and the patient’s vaccination status. Name and contact information can also be included on the form but is optional.

After reporting the positive test users will also be given an opportunity to provide information about any close contacts to the health department and receive guidance on what to do while sick.

Those looking for at-home testing kits can get at least two free kits per household provided by the United States Postal Service at covidtests.gov, up to eight antigen tests.