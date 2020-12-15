Springfield-Greene County Health Department discusses guidance for winter holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Springfield leaders held a media briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, about holiday safety and more.

Clay Goddard, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, said Thanksgiving events and parties were 13% of the exposure cases the Health Department was investigating.

He also said yesterday was a huge milestone with the first healthcare workers being vaccinated in Springfield.

Though Goddard warned people not to let their guard down and to finish the year strong.

The Health Department’s assistant director, Katie Towns, said for the winter holidays you can find guidance rulings on Springfield’s website.

On the website, you can click on the holiday season and then click on the exposure to level to see what the Health Department views as low, moderate, or high-risk activities.

Goddard said there’s no such thing as a no-risk gathering at the moment.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure also spoke at the media briefing. He talked about the enforcement of the mask mandate. He said at first efforts were focused on education but now violaters will be ticketed. McClure says these tickets are not meant to raise revenue.

Cora Scott, Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement in Springfield, said there have been several tickets given to people.

To see what else was discussed at the media briefing you can watch below: