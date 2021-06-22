Health director says Greene County is experiencing signficant increase in cases due to the Delta variant

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a briefing on Tuesday, June 22, to discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Missouri has been seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 and has even gained national attention because of it.

During the briefing, Health Department Director Katie Towns says Greene County is seeing an average of 94 new COVID-19 cases per day. Along with the rise, the state is seeing more severe symptoms. There are currently, 153 people hospitalized, and many younger people who are hospitalized are on a vent.

According to Kendra Findley, Administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology, a Scottish study published on the 14th of this month states the Delta variant doubles your risk of hospitalizations. This also means the treatments are likely less effective.

In the last three weeks three, there has been a major increase in the Delta variant in Missouri. Back in May, the Health Department was seeing 70% of the Delta variant while only 30% of the Alpha variant. Now, the Delta is up to 93% while Alpha has decreased to only 7%. The Health Department suspects that Delta is the cause of the recent increase in hospitalizations.

The Health Department also says the original COVID-19 virus has an infection rate of 2 and Delta is 5 to 8 people.

Two ways to fight Delta:

Vaccine Natural immunity

According to officials, all three vaccines are effective at reducing the severity and hospitalizations against Delta.