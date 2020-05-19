Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces possible public exposures, eight new COVID-19 cases since the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced possible public exposures at these locations from one case:

May 11, Walmart on East Kearney, no specific time at this point

May 14, Dollar General on H Highway, at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited these places are at low risk for contracting the virus.

As of this morning, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Greene County has had eight new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, May 15, 2020. The Health Department said they’re still investigating these cases.

They’re still working to find an epidemiological link to one case.

One case is close contact with a known case from another local county.

Six cases are from domestic travel.

“I would not consider the cases related to travel remotely related to the opening of our community,” Goddard said. “You have to look at each case individually and not make an assumption based on wrong numbers.”

Goddard also warns against any unnecessary travel.

“Travel is not advised right now,” Goddard said. “Our community has come together to work tirelessly to suppress this disease here. Going elsewhere and bringing it back undermines those community efforts. I keep talking about a new normal for a while and any kind of travel that isn’t essential isn’t part of that new normal.”

New features have also been added to the Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 dashboard.

The Health Department a new category called probable cases and deaths to line up more with the CDC. This includes cases that are linked to antibody tests or epilinked cases where the patient had contact with someone who had or has the disease and meets case definition Goddard said.

The total diagnostic tests have also been added to the dashboard.