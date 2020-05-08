Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 public health exposures

UNITED STATES (CBS) -- Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for coronavirus. The president said during a roundtable Friday that "Katie" in Pence's office had tested, positive, and CBS News can confirm he was referencing the vice president's press secretary.

The news comes after a member of the military who served the president as a personal valet tested positive for the virus. The White House is increasing the regularity of testing for those who come into contact with the president and vice president to occur daily, instead of weekly.