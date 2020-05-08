Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 public health exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department Assistant Director, Katie Towns, announced COVID -19 public health exposures during a live stream.
This COVID-19 positive individual visited several places in the Ozarks while symptomatic:
- Saturday, May 2: Aldi at 2847 E. Sunshine around 4:15 pm
- Saturday, May 2: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 5 pm
- Monday, May 4: Dined in at Sugarfire Smokehouse at 1730 E. Republic Rd. between 5:30-6:00 pm
- Tuesday, May 5: Dined in at El Patron Mexican Grill at 595 W. Steel in Seymour, MO around 11:15 am
- Tuesday, May 5: Price Cutter at 4228 S. National between 4:15-4:30 pm
Springfield-Greene County Health Department also reminds us that anyone who as at one of these locations is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.