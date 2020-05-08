Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 public health exposures

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department Assistant Director, Katie Towns, announced COVID -19 public health exposures during a live stream.

This COVID-19 positive individual visited several places in the Ozarks while symptomatic:

  • Saturday, May 2: Aldi at 2847 E. Sunshine around 4:15 pm
  • Saturday, May 2: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 5 pm
  • Monday, May 4: Dined in at Sugarfire Smokehouse at 1730 E. Republic Rd. between 5:30-6:00 pm
  • Tuesday, May 5: Dined in at El Patron Mexican Grill at 595 W. Steel in Seymour, MO around 11:15 am
  • Tuesday, May 5: Price Cutter at 4228 S. National between 4:15-4:30 pm

Springfield-Greene County Health Department also reminds us that anyone who as at one of these locations is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now