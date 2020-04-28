Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced more COVID-19 testing will be available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard, announced Tuesday, April 28, Health Department will be making COVID-19 testing more available.

Testing will now be available to people working at restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and all other industries considered essential.

Essential workers will be tested with no cost and no symptoms required. To sign up to get tested call 417-874-1209. There are 200 test kits available and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Goddard said the Springfield-Greene County area hasn’t seen a new case of COVID-19 since Thursday, April 23.

Currently in Greene County there are 14 active COVID-19 cases.

He also talked about the reopening orders saying he anticipates the language will be stronger than the state’s order. More details on the County’s reopening plan will be made available on Wednesday, April 29.