Springfield-Greene County announces eighth death from COVID-19 and possible public exposures

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard, reported Greene County’s eighth COVID-19 death and the recent travel history of two people who tested positive for COXID-19.

The eighth death is a man in his 70s who was immunocompromised.

Areas of possible exposure:

One positive case visited the Hy-Vee on West Battlefield in Springfield on March 27 around 3 p.m., and on March 30 around 1 p.m.the individual visited Verizon on E. Independence in Republic.

The second positive individual shopped at the Dollar General on Highway 125 in Rogersville on March 29 around 8 a.m. This case also visited the Kum and Go on Highway 125 before 9 a.m. and the Aldi on East Sunshine in Springfield around 11 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m. Greene County is still at 76 positive COVID-19 cases with 17 recovered and only 20 cases required hospitalization.

