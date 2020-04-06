Springfield & Greene County amend stay-at-home order, Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield and Greene County officials issue a stricter amended stay-at-home order to match parts of Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order.

The amendment will mainly impact retail stores and how many individuals can be in a retail location. This can be found by the result of the total square feet of the building at the retail location divided by 30.

Times 25% for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square ft., and time 10% for a retail location with square footage of 10,000 square ft. or more.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also announced potential COVID-19 exposures.

There are three potential exposures from a COVID-19 positive individual.

The individual went to Walgreens at 2640 E. Sunshine St. on March 29, around 7:30 p.m.

The patient also went to Target around 5:45 p.m. on March 30, and the Phillips 66 gas station near Sunshine and Glenstone on April 1 at 10:30 a.m.

The Health Department also wants everyone who visited these locations to remember they are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

