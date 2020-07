SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death in Greene County on Thursday, July 30.

The Health Department says this is the eleventh death since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the third COVID-19 death in July 2020.

The victim was an immunocompromised man in his 80s. The man, according to the Health Department, was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The Health Department says it extends its condolences to loved ones at this tragic time.