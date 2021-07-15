Springfield city leaders create comment section about reinstating a mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A comment section has recently appeared on the City of Springfield’s website asking community members to voice their opinions about reinstating mandatory masking.

The site says some community members have called for a reinstatement of masking with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Springfield.

The City provides three options to voice opinions:

Fill out the form

Call 417-874-1211 and choose the appropriate option

Speak at an upcoming City Council meeting

On Monday, July 12, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure stated that reinstating a mask mandate would be unenforceable.

“I encourage people to wear a mask,” said McClure. “Particularly during this time until we defeat this variant. That being said, mandated masking had its role. It served its purpose of making sure we bought enough time in this community to get the vaccine readily available.”

He also expressed his concerns about what could happen if a masking mandate is enforced.

“In my opinion, a mandated masking ordinance would defeat several purposes,” said McClure. “I believe it would make people believe we don’t have to get vaccinated, and essentially it is just a band-aid approach.”

Ozarks First has reached out to Mayor McClure about the new comment section. Mayor McClure sent this statement to our newsroom.