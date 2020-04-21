Springfield City Council approves emergency funding for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city council tonight approved emergency funding to fight COVID-19 locally.

The city will work with Greene County to allocate up to $50,000 to be used by the office of emergency management to purchase supplies, equipment and services related to fighting COVID-19.

Council members also approved moving forward with an agreement with Kraft Heinz to purchase equipment so the company can expand in Springfield.

Members approved a sewer project unanimously. The city will build a gravity sewer and lift station in the Millwood East Development area.

City council again tabled ordinances relating to short-term loans until its meeting on May 4.