Springfield Cardinals give back to frontline grocery workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- As part of a fundraiser for frontline workers, the Springfield Cardinals showed their appreciation to the staff at Price Cutter on National Avenue and St. Louis Street.

Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter says it’s all part of their Fly Together campaign.

We're proud to launch our new #FlyTogether t-shirt package to support frontline workers and locally owned restaurants in the COVID-19 pandemic.



Net proceeds will be utilized to purchase food from locally-owned restaurants for frontline workers!



➡️ https://t.co/yTsQWQWRqw pic.twitter.com/bVj5eNt3yM — Springfield Cardinals at 🏠 (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 21, 2020

“We love this community, and whenever all of this started to happen, our entire staff came together and knew we wanted to help, and that’s where our fly together program came from,” says Reiter.

The Fly Together program is a way for the Cardinals to give back and help the community. Friday morning, the team gave back to grocery store workers with pizza and hats.

“We’ve been excited, we’ve got about three or four of these different drop-ins to frontline workers,” says Reiter.

Reiter says that even though the team is unsure when they can return to the diamond, they are sure they will continue to serve the community.

“The last 30-45 days have been very hectic. For them to do this for us is great, I know the associates really appreciate it,” says Price Cutter Store Director Marcus Braeckel.

“You know my staff sometimes gets overlooked, and so this right here is a great gesture for them to boost up a little bit of moral and put a little pep in their step,” says Emily Brotherton, Catering Specialist at Price Cutter.

Reiter says the Fly Together campaign goes through May 12th, to see what all is involved with a t-shirt purchase, click here.