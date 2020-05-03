Springfield businesses helping those in need during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When crisis hits, someone’s first instinct may be to panic.

But for some businesses around Springfield, when the pandemic hit town, their first instinct was to help.

Tonight we are recognizing some of those businesses.

When the pandemic hit Springfield, Black Sheep Co-Owner Mike Jalili immediately thought of the elderly who can’t leave their homes.

“We’ve been delivering ground beef that we use for our burgers to them,” Jalili said.

For free.

“Whoever is delivering the meat, they have gloves on and we do have masks and sometimes they have the masks,” Jalili said. “We just ring the bell and we just leave the product.”

Around 60 people have taken Black Sheep up on its offer.

“It’s been very popular,” Jalili said. “And it’s really heartbreaking sometimes also when you go and see that they really truly need the meat and they can’t get out.”

But there have also been some fulfilling moments.

First Watch in Springfield is receiving thank you cards from a different age group.

“We as a franchise group decided to help the kids by donating free food for all of the kids’ meals with no purchase required,” said James Tillman, owner of First Watch.

Tillman’s restaurant has given out more than 5,000 kids meals.

“A typical meal is two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon and potatoes, and a juice of choice,” Tillman said.

Along with the meals, Tillman has also paid his employees on his own.

“It’s a really important mission for me to do my part to help out,” Tillman said.

Studio 417 Salon Owner Hannah Catlett was able to pay 35 employees through the paycheck protection program.

“Which really helps us sleep at night,” Catlett said. “We’ve had many sleepless nights with all the uncertainty, but being able to meet the financial needs of our teammates is a huge relief.”

It was Catlett’s top priority while her business was closed.

“We have worked hard for many years to build the team that we have, and the thought of having any of them suffer or leave us and not come back is unbearable,” Catlett said.

Getting paid through this pandemic has made it easier for employees like Heather Hardesty to stick around.

“Knowing that our bosses really care about us enough as individuals both inside and outside of work to do what they have to get us paid during this time is just… like we couldn’t be more grateful,” Hardesty said.

First Watch will continue to give out free kids meals for a little longer.

As for Black Sheep, they will continue to deliver free ground beef to the elderly.