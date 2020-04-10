SPD comments on first ‘stay-at-home order’ citations issued

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department responded to the stories released about them giving citations to motorcyclists on April 7.

“A recent News-Leader story by columnist Steve Pokin related to this incident created questions about any restrictions regarding motorcycles, because the individuals cited happened to be on motorcycles,” the Springfield Police wrote. “As we have noted in the past, Springfield Police Officers are not going to stop drivers solely to determine if they are engaged in essential activity. The “Stay at Home” order, does not restrict any specific mode of transportation, including motorcycles, to or from essential activities. However, drivers are reminded they should only be on the roadways when absolutely necessary.”

According to the police, all seven of the motorcyclists couldn’t give an essential reason for them to be out during this pandemic.