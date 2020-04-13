Some people turn to gardening to fill excess time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People are spending more time at home, and some are turning to gardening to fill the time.

Mike Schaffitzel, manager of Schaffitzel Flowers and Greenhouses, says they’ve seen an increase of people coming to get plants and many of them are first time growers.

He says gardening can be a rewarding process in this time of uncertainty.

“You’re going to feel productive by doing something,” Mike said. “Producing a pretty flower is going to make you feel good. It is a mental thing, gardening. It’s very positive.”

Mike recommends that if it’s your first time gardening, don’t overdo it. Try starting with a few plants and consider container gardening as it is easier to control.