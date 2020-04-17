Smithfield Foods closes plants in Wisconsin, Missouri

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its meat processing plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin. and Martin City, Missouri. because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plant near Milwaukee will be closed for two weeks while the facility in Missouri is closed indefinitely. The Missouri plant receives raw material from the company’s shuttered Sioux Falls, South Dakota, facility. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods has reported 518 infections in employees in Sioux Falls and 126 more in people connected to them.

Smithfield said a small number of employees at the Wisconsin and Missouri plants have tested positive for the virus.