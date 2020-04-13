Smart ways to spend your stimulus check

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The first wave of federal stimulus checks have been sent to Americans, and more are on the way, according to an internal plan circulated by IRS Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,

The next phase of checks will be paid no later than the week of April 20.

Now $1,200 is a lot of money, and many Americans are looking for ways to spend that money, financial expert Ellen Rohr says this is not fun money.

“This isn’t a lottery win, this is supposed to be rainy day money,” says Ellen.

So what should you do with that check?

“Do you need it right now, and if not could you just sash it,” she says,

If you do need it, here is where she says to put it:

Car payments

Internet bills

Credit Card Payments

Rent/utilities

Urgent home improvement

“The people in your life to whom you owe money, you might want to talk to them about a deferred plan or a reduced amount before you just pay. You have to call and ask for it,” she says.

As far as buying something frivolous with the check, Ellen says that it is a hard no.

She says to use this time to also reset your spending habits, especially with the check coming, and she says to gather and store all the documents you have involving this check.

“Make sure you’re not going to be looking for a place to live,” says Ellen about the best ways to spend the money if you need to on things like rent and utilities.

Related articles: