Smaller gyms say they may not survive the pandemic if they don’t open soon

FENTON, MO (KTVI)– St. Louis County gyms and fitness centers are still waiting for the green light to reopen. Many gym owners say if it doesn’t happen soon their business won’t survive.

Corey Lewis, the owner of CrossFit Xtra Mile in Fenton, says not all gyms should be treated the same.

Some gym owners are wondering when they will receive their reopening date and say they cannot survive financially.

Lewis is doing everything he can to get back to business. His gym has been closed since March 19th; three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says June 15th is the target date for gyms, pools, and sports leagues to reopen. He made it clear it’s only a target date with no details. Page says the guidelines are expected to be released next week.

Lewis says smaller gym like his, should not be lumped in with larger gyms and they should be able to reopen now.

“We feel strongly that our model of a gym is drastically different than the big box gyms,” said Corey Lewis.

Lewis has designed 10 foot by 12-foot box sections for his clients to work out in. This exceeds the CDC standards of six feet between people, so they have plenty of room to move around. He will also have gaps between classes to give staff enough time to clean the gym.

“We understand the magnitude of their decision and the virus. But our top priority has been and always will be the health of our members. Other gym owners say they are losing more members and thousands of dollars a month. If this goes to June 15th, my concern is that we will never be able to recoup, and most gyms will probably be going out of business.”