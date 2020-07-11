Sixteen confirmed cases and community exposures in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a list of community exposures on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Eight of the individuals diagnosed with the virus are linked to the Freedom Christian Church/Ministry, four are linked to other positive family members, one is a work exposure at EFCO, one is a community exposure and the last person is still under investigation.

Before being diagnosed, some of the cases visited the following locations:

July 5: Freedom Christian Church a.m. service in Aurora

July 6: Mt. Vernon License Bureau at 2:45 p.m. with no mask

July 7: Grande Tire in Aurora at 1 p.m. showing symptoms and no mask

July 7: Texas Roadhouse in Springfield around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. showing symptoms and no mask

July 8: The Red Barn in Mt. Vernon with symptoms and no mask

The Health Department is asking people to monitor their symptoms if they were at any of these places at these times.