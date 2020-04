BRANSON, Mo. — Ozarks First reported on April 7 about a patient with COVID-19 that could have exposed the virus to some employees, some of those employees are now confirmed to have coronavirus.

According to CoxHealth, there are six employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three of the six cases are from Cox Branson, two work in Branson clinic and one is considered community exposure.

To read the original article, click here.