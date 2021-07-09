Six COVID-19 deaths in Taney County during the month of June, Health Department reports

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced six deaths happening during the month of June due to COVID-19.

The deaths were four people in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s.

These deaths bring the Taney County death amount related to COVID-19 to 108.

To prevent the spread, the Taney County Health Department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, social distance, and wear a mask.

“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to increase and remind community members that prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD director. “We continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and encourage anyone wanting to get it, or any community organizations, businesses, or churches interested in hosting a vaccine clinic at their location to reach out to our department.”

TCHD said its condolences go out to all the families who lost loved ones to the virus.