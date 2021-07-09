Six COVID-19 deaths in Taney County during the month of June, Health Department reports

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) announced six deaths happening during the month of June due to COVID-19.

The deaths were four people in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s.

These deaths bring the Taney County death amount related to COVID-19 to 108.

To prevent the spread, the Taney County Health Department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, social distance, and wear a mask.

“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to increase and remind community members that prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD director. “We continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and encourage anyone wanting to get it, or any community organizations, businesses, or churches interested in hosting a vaccine clinic at their location to reach out to our department.”

TCHD said its condolences go out to all the families who lost loved ones to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Covid Ryan Murphy