Silver Dollar City furloughed 257 employees.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City furloughed 257 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the theme park.

The press release states the furlough will impact the Silver Dollar City Theme Park, Silver Dollar City Campground, the Showboat Branson Belle and White Water.

The furlough is expected to be temporary, but the duration is unknown, according to the press release. The furlough will be in full effect starting April 20, 2020.

All affected employees have been notified.