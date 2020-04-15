Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Silver Dollar City furloughed 257 employees.

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Silver Dollar City sign_7066218159035926155

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City furloughed 257 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the theme park.

The press release states the furlough will impact the Silver Dollar City Theme Park, Silver Dollar City Campground, the Showboat Branson Belle and White Water.

The furlough is expected to be temporary, but the duration is unknown, according to the press release. The furlough will be in full effect starting April 20, 2020.

All affected employees have been notified.

