Shelter at home order issued for City of Savannah, nonessential businesses must close

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday morning during a media briefing, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced new updates to the city’s local state of emergency including a “shelter at home” order.

The local state of emergency for Savannah went into effect last Saturday.

Tuesday Johnson announced additional measures added to the local state of emergency which include:

Shelter at home order

Nonessential businesses must cease all activities

Nonessential travel is prohibited

These new measures go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night and will remain in effect until midnight on April 8th.

Under the shelter at home order, Savannah residents must stay at home and only leave for essential activities. Below is a list of “essential activities” residents may leave their homes for.

Purchasing medical supplies, visiting a doctor, dentist, veterinarian, or other healthcare provider

Getting supplies needed to work from home

Purchasing needed food and cleaning supplies for their household or delivering items to others

Engaging in outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, or jogging, while maintaining social distancing requirements

Traveling to another household to care for a family member or pet

Savannah residents working for “essential infrastructure” including, construction, airport operations, utilities, public transportation, telecommunications and more will be allowed to leave their homes for work. Law enforcement personnel, first responders and others working to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the public will remain working as well.

Savannah residents working for “essential businesses” will be allowed to leave their homes and go to work. Below are “essential businesses”, according to the order.

Healthcare operations and essential infrastructure mentioned above

Grocery stores, liquor stores, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, and other stores that sell food, pet supplies and other household products

Newspapers, television stations and other media services

Businesses that provide food and shelter to those in need

Gas stations, auto-supply stores and related facilities

Banks and related financial institutions

Hardware and home supply stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other similar services

Post offices and UPS stores

Educational institutions practicing distance learning

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants that serve food can remain open, but only for delivery or carry out services. The sale of packaged beer and wine is allowed.

Businesses that provide supplies for those working from home

Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Residential facilities for seniors, adults or children

Professional services, such as legal or accounting services when necessary

Childcare facilities may remain open but must have no more than 12 children in a group. Children will not be allowed to change from one group or class to another. Groups of children must be in separate rooms. Childcare providers must stay with their group and not monitor multiple groups.

Private construction projects

All nonessential travel is prohibited, per the order. Travel will be allowed only for the following reasons:

Traveling to care for a vulnerable person

Traveling to schools to get materials for distance learning or to pick up free meals

Traveling to return home if a person is not a Savannah resident

Traveling required by law enforcement or court order

Savannah residents must continue to practice social distancing when out of their homes for any reason.

Parks and squares will remain open, but swimming pools, playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts will be closed.

Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other personal care salons may remain open, but must enforce social distancing.

Johnson said in the Tuesday press conference that early estimates indicate that the City of Savannah is experiencing financial losses of approximately $150,000 a day, nearly $4.5 million a month.

“I know that non of this is easy,” Johnson said. “It is disruptive, it is inconvenient, it is restrictive, it is limiting. But for better or worse, this is our reality.”

Johnson ended the press conference telling Savannahians that they can get through this time.

“Remember that the only way we will get trough this, is if we get through it together,” Johnson said. “May God bless you, and may God continue to bless Savannah.”

Watch the full press conference above.