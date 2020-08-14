Shell Knob restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHELL KNOB, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department announced a COVID-19 community exposure from an employee at Steak Inn Restaurant on August 13, 2020.

The restaurant says it will be closed for 14 days to allow the rest of its employees to monitor their symptoms for the virus.

“The Steak Inn staff and management are taking this situation very seriously and have chosen to close their business to ensure their staff and customers are as safe as possible,” Roger Brock, administrator of the Barry County Health Department.

The Health Department says customers are at low risk for contracting the virus but should still monitor their symptoms.