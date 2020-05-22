84 potentially exposed after local hairstylist works while showing COVID-19 symptoms

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is warning of COVID-19 public health exposures, after a hairstylist working in Springfield potentially exposed 84 people by working while symptomatic.

The individual contracted the virus through travel, according to the Health Department.

The hairstylist worked at the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

The hairstylist and their clients were wearing face masks. The clients that were potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and be offered testing, as will seven coworkers.

Because face masks were worn the Health Department believes no additional cases will result.

Anyone who was not in close contact during this timeframe but was at this Great Clips location during those times is believed to be at very low risk.

Additionally, this new case and another unrelated case also visited the following locations while symptomatic:

Thursday, May 14; Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18: 10 Fitness at 1444 S Glenstone between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, May 18: Dairy Queen at 3665 E. Sunshine around 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20: Walmart at 2021 E. Independence around 7:30 p.m.

Also, another unrelated case visited the following location while symptomatic, but while wearing a mask:

Wednesday, May 20: CVS at Campbell and Battlefield between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. for about 20 minutes.

Anyone at these locations during those times is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.