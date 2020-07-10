Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Several COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as a list of community exposures on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Before being diagnosed these individuals visited the following locations:

  • June 27: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3536 West Mt Vernon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 1: Visited Walgreens at 2640 East Sunshine Street from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 2: Visited Sun Tan City at 1412 South Glenstone around 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 2: Visited CVS at 1153 East Elm Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 2: Visited Target at 1825 South Primrose Street from 9 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 4: Visited Inner Circle Vodka Bar at 319 West Walnut Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 6: Visited Café Cusco at 234 East Commercial Street from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Ave from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 7: Visited Gearhead Outfitters Battlefield Mall at 2825 South Glenstone Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 7: Visited Ozark Adventures at 1111 East Republic Road 140 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 7: Visited Lululemon at 2682 South Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2021 East Independence Street from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 7: Visited Academy Sports + Outdoors at 610 W El Camino Alto Street from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 7: Visited Bass Pro Shops at 1935 South Campbell Ave from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Ave from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

One of the cases went to work at Ross Dress for Less on South Glenstone Ave on the following dates:

  • July 2: Worked from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • July 3: Worked from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • July 4: Worked from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department is asking people who visited these locations at these times to monitor their symptoms.

