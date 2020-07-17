Several COVID-19 community exposures announced in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced potential community exposures from “multiple COVID-19 residents and visitors” on July 17, 2020.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals with the virus visited the following locations:

Saturday, July 4: Olive Garden (masked)

Sunday, July 5: Olive Garden (masked)

Monday, July 6: 11:30-1:30 p.m. at Top of the Rock (masked)

Monday, July 6: 1:00 -4:00 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (unmasked)

Monday, July 6: 1:00 p.m. at LandShark (unmasked)

Monday, July 6: 5:30 p.m. at Rack Room Shoes at the Branson Landing (masked)

Monday, July 6:6:30 p.m. at American Eagle at Tanger (masked)

Monday, July 6: 8:00 p.m. at Getting Basted (unmasked)

Monday, July 6: 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack (masked upon entering and unmasked to eat)

Monday, July 6: 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Branson Landing (masked)

Monday, July 6:5:00-6:00 p.m. at Walmart at Branson Parkway (masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Thursday, July 9: Price Chopper in Branson (masked)

Thursday, July 9: Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Thursday, July 9: 5:00 p.m. at Sav-a-lot in Forsyth (unmasked)

Thursday, July 9: 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)

Friday, July 10: Joe’s Crab Shack (masked)

Friday, July 10: Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

Friday, July 10: 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Big D’s BBQ (unmasked)

Saturday, July 11: Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

Saturday, July 11: 10:00 a.m. at Lowe’s in Hollister (unmasked)

Sunday, July 12: Dolly’s Stampede (masked)

Sunday, July 12: 10:15 a.m. at Turkey Creek gas station in Hollister (masked)

The Health Department is asking people who were at these places at these times to monitor their symptoms.