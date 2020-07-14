Several COVID-19 community exposures and new cases in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential community exposures from eight COVID-19 positive individuals.

Seven of the individuals are from Greene County and one is from another jurisdiction.

Before being diagnosed, the infectious individuals went to the following locations:

July 3: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 US 60 in Republic early in the afternoon for about 20 minutes

July 3: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine Street in the afternoon for 30-45 minutes

July 3: Visited Bervin White Memorial Baseball/Softball Complex at 711 East Miller Road in Republic from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m

July 4: MaMa Jean’s Natural Market at 1727 South Campbell Avenue from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

July 4: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine Street from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

July 4: HyVee at 1720 West Battlefield Road from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.

July 6: Target at 1825 East Primrose Street in the afternoon for about 30 minutes

July 6: Cooper Youth Sports Complex at 2503 East Pythian Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 7: At Home at 3700 South Campbell Avenue in the afternoon for about 30 minutes

July 7: A&B Cycle at 3620 South National Avenue around 12 p.m. for about 20 minutes

July 7: Maes Gelateria at 334 East Walnut Street between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 8: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine Street from 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

July 8: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue in the afternoon for about 30 minutes

July 9: Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes at 2160 West Chesterfield Street from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 10: Aldi at 421 East Battlefield Road from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

July 11: Texas Roadhouse at 255 East Monastery Street from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Prior to being diagnosed, one of our cases visited 10 Fitness at 1444 S Glenstone Ave for one hour on each of the following dates:

(infectious and symptomatic, masked at check-in but removed mask to work out)

Wednesday, July 1: 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, July 2: 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 5: 12:05 p.m.

Monday, July 6: 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7: 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8: 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10: 2 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates, according to the Health Department, is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.