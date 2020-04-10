Seniors react to Governor Parson’s order to close Missouri schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A few seniors of local high schools explained how they felt about Governor Mike Parson ordering all public and charter schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

Many of them are just sad about not getting to walk across that stage as soon as school is over.

Sierra Schneider is one of the many high school seniors that are in the dark about whether their high school graduation will look like all the ceremonies that came before as a result of COVID-19.

“Just anything to kind of recognize us and, like, all the hard work we’ve put in,” Schneider said.

Parker Lane, another high school senior, says he just wants to have one more day with all his friends and peers before they say goodbye.

“That walk-across-the-stage moment,” Lane said. “That one last sign to say we’re here. We did it. We finished. We’re moving on to bigger and better things and that just recognition to know that we did it and that we did it together.”

Nixa superintendent Dr. Gearl Loden says the decision isn’t just hard on seniors but also their families.

“As an educator, I think we would all agree, our buildings are designed to have boys and girls in them and teachers teaching and students learning but I do agree with the Governor’s call today,” Dr. Loden said. “This is one where my own son is a senior and I’ve been looking forward through the years to be able to say, ‘Hey I can hand my own son his diploma.'”

While the schools may be empty, Loden says Nixa schools will still be providing childcare and meal services.

“Over 100 healthcare employees healthcare workers that have signed up for childcare, we’re providing that for them, free of charge now,” Loden said. “Intent is to keep that going through the end of the school year. and then we are serving close to 4,000 meals combined, breakfast and lunch everyday in Nixa, 5 days a week.”

Springfield Public Schools says they will continue to serve breakfast and lunch each weekday at all of their schools, provide childcare for healthcare workers and first responders, and deliver nearly 2,000 hotspots by early next week.