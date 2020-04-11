Senator Blunt announced new funding for healthcare

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, April 10, Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced the Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing more than $618 million to help health care providers and hospitals in the state during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding comes from the recently passed CARES Act.

The money will help cover costs and lost revenue to make sure hospitals and providers can continue caring for patients.

Senator Blunt also called for future funding to support children’s and rural hospitals.