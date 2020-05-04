Salons to follow safety measures amid reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tomorrow’s the day where businesses are reopening, and one of those businesses that can finally open are hair salons.

But they need to follow certain safety measures in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

All employees and clients will be required to wear masks and gloves, clients will be asked to stay in their cars until the time of appointment, clients have to sit far apart from each other, and food and drinks will not be allowed.

“Them like setting down their drink, take it downstairs and sanitize our hands, it’s a whole other area of sanitation that we probably don’t have time for,” said Monica Rosenthal, co-owner of Honey & Hive salon.

The salons said it’s best to make appointments ahead of time to make sure safety measures can be implemented.