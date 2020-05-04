Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Salons to follow safety measures amid reopening

Coronavirus

by: Frances Lin

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tomorrow’s the day where businesses are reopening, and one of those businesses that can finally open are hair salons.

But they need to follow certain safety measures in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

All employees and clients will be required to wear masks and gloves, clients will be asked to stay in their cars until the time of appointment, clients have to sit far apart from each other, and food and drinks will not be allowed.

“Them like setting down their drink, take it downstairs and sanitize our hands, it’s a whole other area of sanitation that we probably don’t have time for,” said Monica Rosenthal, co-owner of Honey & Hive salon.

The salons said it’s best to make appointments ahead of time to make sure safety measures can be implemented.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now