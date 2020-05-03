Rural hospitals hoping to bounce back after COVID-19 financial impacts

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Suspending elective surgeries was one of the first actions taken to ensure hospitals were able to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

But it has cost some rural hospitals millions of dollars in revenue.

COVID-19 negatively impacted the finances of one Mountain Home hospital, but things are just now starting to turn around.

Even with the negative financial impact over the last two months for rural hospitals due to COVID-19, places like Baxter Regional Medical Center are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel now that some elective surgeries are back.

“Fortunately we haven’t seen the surge that was anticipated for our hospital,” said Shannon Nachtigal, chief nursing officer. “Hope we don’t. We have had one positive COVID patient in our facility and they have since been discharged.”

Even though they have only had one patient so far, Baxter Regional Medical Center is still feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

“Just to put things in perspective, last year we had our best year in 15 years, and we made $4.5 million,” said CEO Ron Peterson. “In April, we’re expected to lose $8 million.”

Due to the loss in revenue, Peterson had to make some tough decisions, including cutting back on workers’ hours, reducing salaries for executives and two rounds of furloughs.

“In a smaller community it becomes personal whenever you start to have furloughs or layoffs, and unfortunately we’ve had to do that at Baxter Regional Medical Center twice,” Peterson said.

But he says there is hope. This week, the Arkansas governor started allowing the hospital to begin doing some elective surgeries.

“We’re starting to see more surgeries, and we’re hoping to see that just continue to grow,” Peterson said.

Nachtigal says things are starting to get back to normal.

“Today our surgery schedule is almost back to its typical, daily schedule,” Nachtigal said. “We’re still not doing total joint orthopedic surgeries, but hopefully very soon we’ll be able to add those back in.”

They’ve just started performing these elective surgeries again, but they’re only performing surgeries that take about a day to complete.

So, there’s not going to be any surgeries that have an overnight stay as of right now.

The total number of those furloughed from Baxter Regional Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently 280 workers.