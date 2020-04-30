Royals and Cardinals may begin issuing ticket refunds

(Missourinet)– The Cardinals and Royals are expected to announce plans this week for ticket refunds for games that aren’t likely to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus crisis. Major League Baseball has given teams clearance to offer ticket refunds. The Cards have had 13 home games postponed, with 16 more in May scheduled. The Royals have had 12 home games postponed this month and another 16 scheduled in May.

USA Today reports MLB is examining a plan to start the season in late June with games played in each team’s home stadium without fans. This plan allows for at least 100 regular season games, an expanded playoff format and include a realignment to three 10-team divisions based on geography to minimize travel. Clubs would only play opponents inside their division. If you take the Central Divisions for the American and National League but swapped out Pittsburgh for Atlanta that would give you the Royals and Cardinals division under this plan.