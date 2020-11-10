Roughly $1B in federal virus aid unspent in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has less than two months to spend roughly $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid and counties have to spend about $390 million in the same time frame.

State Budget Director Dan Haug on Monday outlined hundreds of millions of dollars in unspent funding that’s set to expire this year. Haug says the state plans to spend all the money still on the table.

But counties are running out of time. Counties have spent only $128 million of the $520 million available to them.

Several state lawmakers raised concerns that a huge amount of federal funding meant to help Missouri battle the pandemic isn’t being spent.