UNITED STATES — A new study shows while coronavirus is rare in children, the disease can be dangerous to those who get it.

Researchers examined 48 children with COVID-19 from the United States and Canada, who had been admitted to pediatric intensive care units.

The research shows 83% of the patients had underlying health conditions that compromised their immune systems.

Of the 48 children involved in the study, 18 were placed on ventilators, and two died.